Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD Forecast for Mumbai, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Vidarbha, Sangli, Nashik

Maharashtra Weather: Southwest monsoon has again intensified in Maharashtra, with several districts receiving rainfall on Saturday, including Marathwada. Parbhani, Latur, Hingoli, Dharashiv and Jalna also received monsoon showers yesterday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the change in weather in the Bay of Bengal has affected the weather, due to which Maharashtra is witnessing monsoon activity. There is a possibility of a significant increase in rainfall in Maharashtra and Goa between September 20 and 25. Check IMD forecast here.
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