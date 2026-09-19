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  • Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD Forecast for Mumbai, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Vidarbha, Sangli, Nashik

Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD Forecast for Mumbai, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Vidarbha, Sangli, Nashik

Maharashtra Weather: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has again intensified in Maharashtra. Check weather forecast for Mumbai, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Vidarbha, Sangli, Nashik.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 19, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
mumbai rain
Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD Forecast for Mumbai, Satara, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad, Thane, Vidarbha, Sangli, Nashik | Image: ANI

Maharashtra Weather: Southwest monsoon has again intensified in Maharashtra, with several districts receiving rainfall on Saturday, including Marathwada. Parbhani, Latur, Hingoli, Dharashiv and Jalna also received monsoon showers yesterday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the change in weather in the Bay of Bengal has affected the weather, due to which Maharashtra is witnessing monsoon activity. There is a possibility of a significant increase in rainfall in Maharashtra and Goa between September 20 and 25. Check IMD forecast here.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather: IMD forecasts rain in several cities – Check Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Satara Forecast

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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