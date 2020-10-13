New Delhi: Western Railways on Tuesday announced that it will run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services from October 15 in an attempt to reduce overcrowding and enable social distancing protocols. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Miss Portugal vs Sweden

The decision has been taken as notified by the Maharashtra government as a necessary step to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection in the state. The train services have mostly been increased between Churchgate and Vihar.

The Western Railways was running a total of 506 trains so far for people working in essential services. The railways saw nearly 3.2 lakh passengers daily, often resulting in overcrowding despite the COVID-19 norms that allow not more than 700 passengers in one compartment.

With the new set of trains, the Western Railways aims to reduce passenger capacity by 50 per cent.