New Delhi: A day after Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, former CM Devendra Fadnavis went all out against the newly-elected Shiv Sena-led ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government over its first cabinet meeting, that took place on Thursday night, soon after the oath taking ceremony. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the former Chief Minister hit out at the Maharashtra government and accused them of being afraid of BJP.

“Why play hide-and-seek and be afraid when BJP has declared that it will sit in the Opposition? When the alliance has claimed such a huge majority in the House why this hide-and-seek game and fear? Maharashtra wants an answer,” Fadnavis tweeted today.

Referring to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress legislators, who are currently lodged at different hotels in Mumbai, Fadnavis asked,”Why do you distrust your own party MLAs? Why are they being punished with confinement?”

भाजपने विरोधी पक्षात बसण्याची घोषणा केली असताना आणि महाविकास आघाडीने निरनिराळ्या प्रकारे बहुमताचे प्रदर्शन आणि दावे केले असताना ही लपवा-छपवी आणि भीती का?

महाराष्ट्राला याचे उत्तर हवे आहे! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2019

The former Maharashtra CM also raised question on the first cabinet meet of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He said,”The first cabinet meeting of the new government discussed how to covertly prove majority rather than discussing relief for distressed farmers. Why these claims of majority then?”

He added, “If this government has a majority, why are they discreetly planning to call for a session? Why are there attempts to change the protem Speaker by flouting laws?”

Earlier on Thursday evening, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand function in Mumbai Shivaji Park.

Thackeray’s swearing-in comes a day after Fadnavis, at a press conference, announced his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post as NCP leader Ajit Pawar, (who had extended support to the BJP), returned to his party fold, thus collapsing the four-day-old BJP government in Maharashtra .