New Delhi: As the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra gears up for a second term, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray presses the former with demands after demands leaving the saffron party in a soup. Notably, the Sena has been pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep its ’50-50 formula’ promise for power-sharing in the new government.

BJP has called for a meeting on October 30 at the Vidhan Sabha with the 105 newly-elected MLAs to appoint a new leader for the statehouse. If reports are to be believed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be re-elected as the head of state assembly.

The Sena has handed over the decision-making post to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. In the meeting held at his residence, Matoshree, the newly elected MLAs unanimously delegated all rights to form the government and choose the leader of the legislative party to Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Sena has also been rooting for debutant Aaditya Thackeray, who won the Worli seat by a landslide margin of 67,247 votes. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, after the meeting also said that there were “other options open” but he is not interested in exploring them as the BJP-Sena are tied by the ‘Hindutva ideology’.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has, on the other hand, stated that he does not want any role in government formation. Party leader Praful Patel claimed that NCP will play the role of strong opposition, and gave his best wishes to the Shiv Sena and BJP for winning the mandate.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, “For us, equal power-sharing and the post of the Chief Minister is important. Further decision will be taken after the BJP gives in writing about the power-sharing formula.”

“In our meeting, it was decided that like Amit Shah Ji had promised 50-50 formula before LS polls, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5 years each so Shiv Sena should also have CM. Uddhav Ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP,” he had said.

Along the same line, Congress leader Vijay Vadettivar said that the Sena has to decide whether it wants its CM for five years or wants to wait for BJP’s reply for the assurance of CM’s post for two and a half years. Had any such proposal come to the Congress, it would have been discussed with the High Command.