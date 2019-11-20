New Delhi: Soon after the meet was over between the Congress and the NCP, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan briefed the media on Wednesday and said both the parties had a long and positive discussion. He also said that Maharashtra will soon have a stable government and this uncertainty will end.

“We had a long discussion. It was a positive discussion. The discussion is still on. Today or tomorrow, the discussion will be on again. We believe that soon Maharashtra will have a stable government and the uncertainty will end,” Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said.

Prithviraj Chavan, Congress on Maharashtra govt formation: Congress-NCP has had long and positive discussions today. Discussions will continue; I am sure we will be able to give a stable govt to Maharashtra very soon. pic.twitter.com/148KbFDhs0 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress met at Sharad Pawar’s residence amid high uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra.

Leaders from both parties, who are present in the meeting, include Pawar, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Sule, and others.

Prior to the meeting, senior Congress leaders met their party leaders from Maharashtra as the deadlock over the government formation in the state continues.

“There is a presidential rule in Maharashtra. People and farmers are suffering. The administration has been collapsed. There should be an alternative government. There is a meeting between the two parties to find a solution,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament for 45 minutes and discussed the issue of Maharashtra farmers. His meeting with the PM comes just two days after the Prime Minister praised the NCP for its conduct in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, Pawar had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said he discuss the current political situation of the state. However, the NCP leader said that they did not talk anything about government formation in Maharashtra.

“We did not talk about forming the government with anyone. We discuss only the political situation. We did not talk about going ahead with someone,” Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pawar said that during the meeting with the Congress president, Congress leader AK Antony was also present. “We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. She wanted to know about the situation about which I briefed her,” he added.

After all parties failed to form the government in the state, Maharashtra last week came under President’s Rule.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. On the other hand, Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP and tries exploring ways to form a government.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.