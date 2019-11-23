New Delhi: As the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ prepares to stake claim to form the next government in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, key decisions regarding portfolios are likely to be finalised on Saturday.

An NCP leader stated on Friday that a basic draft of the portfolios for appointments in the state cabinet has been prepared and a decision will be taken today after placing it before the senior leaders of the alliance.

After days of debate among the new-found allies Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress over power-sharing equations and setting a common agenda, the three parties finally came to a unanimous conclusion on Friday to name Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

As per the power-sharing agreement discussed by the three parties, the NCP is expected to get 15 ministerial berths whereas the Congress will get 12.

Some of the key figures to look out are Shiv Sena debutant Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who acted as the chief decider during the tussle between the parties, Eknath Shinde, and Subhash Desai, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chauhan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, among others.

If reports are to be believed, Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray may set foot into the cabinet as the education minister after the NCP after his name completely failed to find takers for the chief ministerial post.

Additionally, the NCP is not keen on giving the Speaker’s post to the Congress and has pitched the name of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for the role.

The three parties will hold another round of talks today before finally submitting their numbers to Governor BS Koshyari.

Ever since the declaration of Maharashtra Assembly election results, the state has been undergoing a major political turmoil. The Sena and the BJP, despite securing a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, broke their 30-year-old alliance over rotational CM’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

However, if things fall into place after Saturday’s meeting, Maharashtra will have a Sena CM after 20 years, setting aside the possibility of ‘misrule’ by the BJP.