Mumbai: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after she killed her two daughters and a son, in Noor Mohalla of Pimpri-Chinchwad yesterday, ANI reported on Monday.

Medical reports have confirmed that both the woman’s daughters were rape victims. Further, a case has been registered into the matter. An accused has been nabbed.

As far as suicide is concerned, the police could not find any suicide note from the spot. A probe has been launched here too.

The reason behind such an extreme step taken by the woman, was not immediately known.

In an earlier incident, a man killed his wife and three children by slitting their throats in New Delhi’s Mehrauli. The man had admitted of committing the crime in a written note, Deputy Commissioner of Police told news agency ANI. “In a written note, he has admitted that he murdered his wife and three children of ages 2 months, 5 years and 6 years. He has not stated any reason,” DCP South Delhi said.