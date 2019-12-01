New Delhi: A day after winning the vote of confidence by securing 169 votes, the newly-elected Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he would never leave the ideology of ‘Hindutva‘. “I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it. In past 5 years, I have never betrayed the government”, the CM stated, while addressing the Vidhan Sabha. Thackeray also ‘appreciated’ his former counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he ‘would always be friends with him’.

He also credited his predecessor for the formation of Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. He said,”I won’t call you (Devendra Fadnavis) an ‘Opposition leader’, but I will call you a ‘responsible leader’. If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Shiv Sena split) would have not happened. I have learnt a lot of things from Devendra Fadvanis and I will always be friends with him”, the Shiv Sena president asserted.

“I am a lucky chief minister because those who opposed me are now with me and those who I was with, are now on the opposite side. I am here with my luck and blessings of people. I have never told anyone that I will be coming here but I came”, the CM added.

Earlier in the day, former CM Fadnavis was elected unopposed as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Besides, Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after theBJP withdrew the candidature of its nominee Kisan Kathore. Reports claimed that the BJP decided to took back it’s speaker candidate, Kisan Kathore’s nomination, following the request of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.