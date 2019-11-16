New Delhi: After joining hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the first time to form government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Friday made a veiled attack on its former ally BJP stating that it no longer ‘remember the wounds from past’.

“Yaaron naye mausam ne yeh ehsaan kia hai, yaad mujhe dard puraane nahi aate (The new season has done me a favour, I no longer remember the wounds from past), Sena MP and Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante Sanjay Raut shared lines of legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Raut’s attack on BJP comes ahead of Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena ‘s scheduled meet with Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari at 4 PM today. The three political parties had stated that the meet was to apprise the governor about the immediate aid for rain-affected farmers and not to discuss the government formation.

Besides, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to discuss the future course of action tomorrow, i.e, November 17.

“Congress alone can’t decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The back-to-back crucial meetings come after the NCP confirmed that Maharashtra will get a Shiv Sena Chief Minister and exuded confidence that the government formed by the three parties will last a full term.

“They (Shiv Sena) have been insulted and it is our responsibility to protect their pride. We are not going to contest for the CM post (Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja raha hai ki Shiv Sena ka CM hoga kya?CM ke post ko leke hi Shiv Sena-BJP ke beech mein vivaad hua, toh nishchit roop se CM Shiv Sena ka hoga. Shiv Sena ko apmanit kiya gaya hai, unka swabhimaan banaye rakhna hamari zimmedari banti hai)”, NCP leader Nawab Malik had stated yesterday.