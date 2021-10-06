Mumbai: The counting of votes in the by-elections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra were held on Wednesday. According to the State Election Commission (SEC) in Maharashtra, a voter turnout of around 63 per cent was recorded in these Zilla Parishad on Tuesday.Also Read - Explained: What is COVID Toe And Why Does it Happen?

"In Dhule, the voter turnout was 60 per cent, Nandurbar 65 per cent, Akola 63 per cent, Washim 65 per cent, Nagpur 60 per cent and Palghar 65 per cent," it said. The bye-elections were held from 10 am to 6 pm.

Dharti Deore, daughter of Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil, had won the Zilla Parishad by-election. She had contested from Lamkani Zilla Parishad. She was nominated by the BJP. In the last election, Dharti Deore had won unopposed. In Dhule, BJP needs 2 out of 14 seats for a majority.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Updates: