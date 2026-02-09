  • Home
Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ajit Pawar’s NCP leads in 10 of the 12 seats in Baramati

Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra ZP and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 live counting updates from Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Latur and Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv districts here.

Published date india.com Published: February 9, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra started on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent. A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 10,633,269 men, 10,186,965 women, and 468 voters from other categories.

A total of 25,471 polling stations were set up, with around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty. The elections, originally scheduled for February 5, were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the subsequent declaration of state mourning.

Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 LIVE:

Live Updates

  • Feb 9, 2026 2:46 PM IST

    In Dharashiv ZP election, the Shiv Sena is leading with 12 seats, followed by BJP with 10 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) has secured 5 seats, while both the NCP and Congress have won 4 seats each.

  • Feb 9, 2026 2:37 PM IST

    BJP candidate Sumitra Appasaheb Bedge wins in Jat taluka of Sangli district.

  • Feb 9, 2026 2:23 PM IST

    A Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly tried to vandalise a booth set up by a BJP-backed rival in the Wadgaon Kolhati area after suspecting distribution of money.

  • Feb 9, 2026 2:08 PM IST

    BJP leads in zilla parishad polls

    Out of 12 zilla parishads BJP leads in seven. Followed by Shiv Sena 3, NCP 1, Congress 1.

  • Feb 9, 2026 2:06 PM IST

    Pratiksha Prabhulal Jaiswal and Pandurang Balasaheb Khillare of Shiv Sena (UBT) won in Takli Kumbhakarna and Shingnapur, while BJP’s Aishwarya Chavan triumphed in Pokharni, and NCP’s Sangram Prataprao Jamkar emerged victorious in Jamb.

  • Feb 9, 2026 1:54 PM IST

    Congress candidates Jitendra Gopal Deshmukh and Jyotsna Ganesh Ghadge won in Pedgaon and Daithana, and Ajit Warpudkar also claimed victory in Lohgaon.

  • Feb 9, 2026 1:53 PM IST

    In the Parbhani Zilla Parishad elections, Dilip Prabhakarrao Deshmukh of the BJP won in Zari, while Suchita Anandrao Bharose and Pooja Anil Sawant of the Shiv Sena secured victories in Takli Bobde and Pingli, respectively.

  • Feb 9, 2026 1:38 PM IST

    Dhananjay Sawant, an independent candidate from Jawala in the Paranda taluka of Dharashiv, emerged victorious. The nephew of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Tanaji Sawant, Dhananjay, chose to contest as an independent candidate after rebelling against his party.

  • Feb 9, 2026 1:21 PM IST

    MVA trails, Congress secures 24 seats

    MVA trailing, Congress leads in only 24 seats, Uddhav Sena in 16

  • Feb 9, 2026 1:19 PM IST

    BJP workers celebrate win in Sangli

    Party workers celebrate win in zilla parishad polls in Sangli as BJP leads in 16 seats.

