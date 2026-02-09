Home

Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ajit Pawar’s NCP leads in 10 of the 12 seats in Baramati

Maharashtra ZP Election Results 2026 LIVE: Maharashtra ZP and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 live counting updates from Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Latur and Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv districts here.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra started on Monday morning at 10 am. A voter turnout of 68.28 per cent was recorded on Sunday. Parbhani registered the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, followed by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri recorded the lowest at 55.79 per cent. A total of 7,438 candidates contested 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with over 2 crore eligible voters. The electorate comprised 10,633,269 men, 10,186,965 women, and 468 voters from other categories.

A total of 25,471 polling stations were set up, with around 1.28 lakh personnel deployed for election duty. The elections, originally scheduled for February 5, were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the subsequent declaration of state mourning.

