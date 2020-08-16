Maharashtra Coronavirus News: The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra crossed the 20,000-mark on Sunday, with 288 deaths on the day taking the total number of deaths in India’s worst-hit state to 20,037. Also on the day, the western state witnessed a spike of 11,111, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 5,95,865 thus far. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: State Won’t Lift Shutdown Now | Check What Uddhav Thackeray Has to Say

Also, a total of 8,837 patient were discharged today after recovering from the virus, thus taking the total number of those discharged to 4,17,123. The total number of active cases, meanwhile, stand at 1,58,395.

The state’s recovery rate and fatality rate are 70% and 3.36%. Active cases, on the other hand, contribute the remaining 26.58% of Maharashtra’s total number of cases.

Meanwhile, state capital Mumbai today witnessed a spike of 1,010, which took the metropolis’ total tally thus far to 1,28,726. Also, a total of 719 people were discharged while 47 patients lost their lives, taking the total number of recoveries and death toll to 1,03,468 and 7,130 respectively.

The number of active cases in the country’s financial capital, meanwhile, is at 17,828.