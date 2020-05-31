New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a detailed guidelines for its staff working in government offices. The guidelines stated that all employees and visitors will be screened through thermal scanner before entering offices. A checking for the same will also be conducted to spot lapses. Also Read - COVID-19 Threats Are As Serious As Before: What PM Modi Says on Mann ki Baat a Day Before Unlock 1.0 Begins

Further, all Maharashtra government employees will have to wear 3 ply mask or surgical mask while working in office.

Employees are also advised not to touch their faces to avoid infection. "Lifts, tables, chairs etc shall be sanitised thrice a day with sodium hypochlorite. All other office equipment like printer, scanner, computer etc shall be sanitised with alcohol-based sanitiser," the guidelines issued by the government read.

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry. Within the country, Maharashtra is the worst hit state, while Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among other badly hit places.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced the new guidelines. A complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends today.