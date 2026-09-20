Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Day 7 Weather: Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri to see rains today, IMD issues statement
Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Day 7 Weather: Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri to see rains today, IMD issues statement
A cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over western Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan, extending up to around 3.1 km above sea level. Meanwhile, a low-pressure trough stretches from Uttar Pradesh to the northeast Arabian Sea.
New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing a brief respite from incessant rainfall, resulting in a rise in temperatures across several parts of the state. However, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha today, September 20. In view of the forecast, the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for the concerned districts. Some other parts of the state may also experience rain accompanied by lightning.
It is important to note that the monsoon’s withdrawal from Maharashtra has begun. The low-pressure belt that was favourable for rainfall has now weakened. A cyclonic circulation has developed over western Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan at an altitude of around 3.1 km above sea level. In addition, a low-pressure trough extends from Uttar Pradesh to the northeast Arabian Sea. The weather department has also said that another low-pressure trough is present from the Gulf of Mannar to the Andhra Pradesh coast.