Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Day 7 Weather: Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri to see rains today, IMD issues statement

A cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over western Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan, extending up to around 3.1 km above sea level. Meanwhile, a low-pressure trough stretches from Uttar Pradesh to the northeast Arabian Sea.

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Maharashtra Ganeshotsav Day 7 Weather

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing a brief respite from incessant rainfall, resulting in a rise in temperatures across several parts of the state. However, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected in parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha today, September 20. In view of the forecast, the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for the concerned districts. Some other parts of the state may also experience rain accompanied by lightning.

It is important to note that the monsoon’s withdrawal from Maharashtra has begun. The low-pressure belt that was favourable for rainfall has now weakened. A cyclonic circulation has developed over western Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan at an altitude of around 3.1 km above sea level. In addition, a low-pressure trough extends from Uttar Pradesh to the northeast Arabian Sea. The weather department has also said that another low-pressure trough is present from the Gulf of Mannar to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Maharashtra Weather Update:

Thunderstorms are likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan.

A weather alert has also been issued for Nashik Ghat areas, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur in Madhya Maharashtra.

In Marathwada, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur and Nanded.

In Vidarbha, the affected districts include Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Cloudy conditions are expected in other parts of the state.

The weather department has forecast spells of rain accompanied by lightning and thunder at some places.

On Saturday, Solapur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.2°C.

This was followed by 35.8°C in Chandrapur, 35.6°C in Amravati, 35.1°C in Akola, and 35°C each in Jeur and Bramhapuri.

Wardha also recorded a temperature of 35°C.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Mahabaleshwar, where the minimum temperature stood at 17.8°C.

Where Is a Yellow Alert in Place for Rain Today?

Konkan: Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

Madhya Maharashtra: Nashik Ghat areas, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur

Marathwada: Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded

Vidarbha: Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli

Maximum and Minimum Temperatures in Various Cities

Pune: Maximum 30.9°C, Minimum 22.7°C

Ahilyanagar: Maximum 33.6°C, Minimum temperature not recorded

Dhule: Maximum 33.0°C, Minimum 19.4°C

Jalgaon: Maximum 34.2°C, Minimum 23.2°C

Jeur: Maximum 35.0°C, Minimum 22.0°C

Kolhapur: Maximum 32.3°C, Minimum 22.7°C

Mahabaleshwar: Maximum 21.6°C, Minimum 17.8°C

Malegaon: Maximum 33.2°C, Minimum 20.6°C

Nashik: Maximum 29.5°C, Minimum 22.0°C

Niphad: Maximum 31.7°C, Minimum 20.7°C

Sangli: Maximum 33.9°C, Minimum 22.5°C

Satara: Maximum 32.7°C, Minimum 22.1°C

Solapur: Maximum 36.2°C, Minimum 24.5°C

Santacruz: Maximum 31.4°C, Minimum 25.0°C

Dahanu: Maximum 31.6°C, Minimum 23.9°C

Ratnagiri: Maximum 32.0°C, Minimum 24.7°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maximum 33.5°C, Minimum 22.9°C

Dharashiv: Maximum 32.9°C, Minimum 22.0°C

Parbhani: Maximum 30.9°C, Minimum 23.0°C

Parbhani (Agricultural): Maximum 28.7°C, Minimum 22.0°C

Akola: Maximum 35.1°C, Minimum 24.3°C

Amravati: Maximum 35.6°C, Minimum 23.7°C

Bramhapuri: Maximum 35.0°C, Minimum 22.8°C

Buldhana: Maximum 32.6°C, Minimum 23.0°C

Chandrapur: Maximum 35.8°C, Minimum 25.0°C

Gadchiroli: Maximum temperature not recorded, Minimum 24.2°C

Gondia: Maximum temperature not recorded, Minimum 21.2°C

Nagpur: Maximum 34.7°C, Minimum 20.6°C

Wardha: Maximum 35.0°C, Minimum 23.8°C

Washim: Maximum 32.4°C, Minimum 21.0°C

Yavatmal: Maximum 33.6°C, Minimum 20.6°C

Average Temperatures by Region