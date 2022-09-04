Rohtak: Four persons including two students and a Haryana Police constable got injured in a firing incident on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Saturday. The first incident of firing took place near library, while the second one occurred at gate number of the university library, 20 minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the university, MDU’s Chief Security Officer Balraj Singh said.Also Read - Centre Terminates 3 IAF Officers For Accidentally Firing BrahMos Missile to Pakistan

“Four people shot, admitted to PGIMS Rohtak in critical condition of which at least one is a student. Youth in a car had fired on another car,” Parmod Gautam, Station House Officer at PGIMS police station informed.

“Among those injured include Kuldeep (resident of Asan), Sushi (resident of Dev colony), Vidyut (resident of Dubaldhan), and Harish (resident of Kheri Aasra). Kuldeep’s condition is critical since he sustained a bullet injury near his mouth; while the remaining three sustained bullet injuries in their hand and stomach areas,” a police official said.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a private hospital, and as per details three persons are out of danger, while one is critical and his health is improving.

WHAT LED TO THE MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY FIRING

The incident happened shortly after Dattatreya left the university campus after inaugurating the faculty development centre. A clash broke out between two groups supposedly over a monetary dispute after which shots were fired.

According to a report by The Tribune, some people had entered the campus in two cars, one of which met with an accident during the clash which broke out near the MDU library. The injured persons were rushed to the local PGIMS, while the others involved in the clash fled the scene after the incident.

In a complaint, Rohtak resident Vijay said he had a monetary dispute with Deepak Baniwal, a resident of a village in Rohtak and the latter owed him ₹6.40 lakhs.

“We had called Deepak inside the MDU campus. He along with two others reached outside the directorate of distance education. Deepak told us he can give only ₹2 lakh. When we asked him to pay at least ₹4.40 lakh, he refused,” Vijay said in his complaint.

“Deepak then along with one of his aides fired shots in which my four friends sustained injuries,” he added. The attackers then managed to flee in their Scorpio car. The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team along with senior police officials reached the crime site. The investigation into the matter is on.