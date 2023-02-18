Home

Mahashivratri 2023: From Creating World Record In Ujjain To Week-Long Festival In Mandi | Glimpse Of Indian Way Of Celebration

Mahashivratri 2023: From Creating World Record In Ujjain To Week-Long Festival In Mandi | Glimpse Of Indian Way Of Celebration

Several cities across India doused in celebration of Mahashivratri on Saturday. From creating world record to laser shows, here is how India celebrated.

Mahashivratri 2023: From Creating World Record In Ujjain To Week Long Festival In Mandi | Glimpse Of Indian Way Of Celebration

Mahashivratri 2023: One of the major festivals in Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri or the grand night of Lord Shiva is celebrated with much fanfare, devotion and vigour in parts of India. Lord Shiva, is revered throughout the country. Rituals and traditions commence as early with the break of dawn and continue till dusk. Famous Shiv temples in India are decked with lights, lanterns, diyas and flowers with elaborate rituals in place.

On this day, people offer milk, flowers, Dhatura, Bel patra on shivlingas across temples. The celebration is a grand fanfare at famous temples and the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam-2023’ in Ujjain this year made Guinness World Record by lighting over 18 lakh diyas, reports ANI. Notably, Last year on Mahashivratri 11,71,078 diyas were lit in Ujjain. It has broken the record made by Ayodhya Deepotsav in 2022 on the occasion of Deepwali where over 15 lakh earthen diyas were lit.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023’ underway in Ujjain, on the occasion of #Mahashivratri. 21 lakh earthen lamps lit on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/byBrXL4b1K — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Apart from this, cities across India witnessed huge footfall of devotees and zealous celebrations.

A Sadhu offers prayers at the Sangam, the meeting point of the Ganges and the Yamuna rivers, during a ritualistic dip , on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Gurugram: Devotees perform ‘abhishek’ of a ‘Shivling’ at Shiv temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival, in Gurugram.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain witnesses laser show, bursting of firecrackers and music at the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023’, on the occasion of #Mahashivratri pic.twitter.com/9QjL7CUMyu — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Women offer prayers in Dibrugarh and Bengaluru.

Devotees dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati perform during ‘Maha Shivratri’ celebrations, in Jammu.

Devotees play traditional musical instruments as deities are brought for the week-long Maha Shivratri festival, in Mandi.

These are just a few visuals from all corners of India where devotees paid their obeisance to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Har Har Mahadev. Happy Mahahshivratri!

