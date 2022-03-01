Deoghar: Several people were injured after a stampede at the famous Babadham Temple in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday. According to local media reports, hundreds of devotees thronged the famous Shiv temple in the Deoghar occasion of Mahashivratri, leading to the law and order situation.Also Read - Jharkhand Boat Tragedy: Six More Bodies Found, Toll Rises To 14

As per an independent local media portal Youthistaan, to control the crowd, the temple management authorities lathi-charged on devotees, which led to a situation of chaos. However, the administration acted swiftly and got the situation under control to prevent any major incident. Also Read - Jharkhand to Reimburse Airfare of Citizens Returning From Ukraine on Personal Expenses

To prevent any further incidents, the administration upscaled the security arrangements in the temple premises.

Maha Shivratri is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, and is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.