New Delhi: Determined to continue their protest against the newly enacted farm laws, the agitating farmers on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and the alleged 'false" cases slapped on the peasants.

In the meantime, Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi extended support to the ongoing farmers' agitation on Saturday and visited the Ghazipur protest site on the Delhi-UP border where she addressed protesting farmers.

Chairperson of the National Gandhi Museum, she urged farmers to remain peaceful while requesting the central government to "take care" of the farming community.

“We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life,” Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee said at Ghazipur border.

Earlier in the day, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders addressed a press conference at the Singhu border and asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and instead approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

Kuldeep Singh, a member of SKM’s legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court should probe the incidents to unravel the “conspiracy” behind the January 26 violence and the alleged “false cases” against the farmers.

As per updates from the SKM leaders, over 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable. In the Republic Day violence, over 500 police personnel had been injured, while a protestor had died.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with the police. Driving tractors, many of them reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was hoisted.

Issuing a statement, the SKM leaders also demanded that its legal panel be allowed to meet the arrested farmers without any restrictions and its monetary help be disbursed to them.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has reiterated that the farmers protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm laws will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

“The summer season would soon be setting in and farmers require AC and coolers to stay put at the protest site. The government should provide power connections at the site or else we have to install generators. The way people got water for us at the protest site, they will also get us diesel for the generators,” he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – for nearly 80 days, demanding a repeal of the three agri laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).