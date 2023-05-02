Home

Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson Arun Gandhi Dies At 89; Here’s All About The Author-Activist

Arun Manilal Gandhi was born on April 14, 1934 to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in South Africa’s Durban. Arun penned several books—A Patch of White and Legacy of Love: My education in the path of non-violence apart from two books on poverty and politics in India and a compilation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Wit and Wisdom.

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on May 2 after brief illness. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

Member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra and President of the Congress’ Kolhapur unit, Satej D. Patel, expressed his grief over the death of Mahatama Gandhi’s grandson. He said in a tweet, “Arun Gandhi, Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi took his last breath today in Kolhapur. May his soul rest in peace ! His last rites will happen at Kolhapur today evening. I am in touch with his son Tushar gandhi and he is enroute Kolhapur”.

Who is Arun Gandhi?

Arun Manilal Gandhi was born on April 14, 1934 to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in South Africa’s Durban.

Arun Gandhi was married to a nurse, Sunanda, in 1957 until her demise in 2007.

Both of them have two children—Tushar Gandhi and Archana. Sunanda and Arun came to Canada in 1987 and started the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

The couple began the Gandhi Legacy Tour of India in 1997. Arun developed two more tour itineraries – the Gandhi Lifescapes Tour of India and Gandhi Satyagraha Tour of India.

Arun Gandhi was also elected to the Board of Trustees of the Council for a Parliament of the World Religions in 2013.

While Mahatma Gandhi’s fifth grandson considered himself to be a Hindu, he expressed universalist views.

He worked closely with Christian priests and his philosophy had Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic and Christian influences. Much like his freedom fighter grandfather, he also believed in the principle of non-violence or ahimsa.

Arun penned several books—A Patch of White and Legacy of Love: My education in the path of non-violence apart from two books on poverty and politics in India and a compilation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Wit and Wisdom.

He also co-wrote the book The Forgotten Woman: The Untold Story of Kastur, the Wife of Mahatma Gandhi with his wife Sunanda. In 2014, Gandhi co-wrote a picture book on Mahatma Gandhi titled Grandfather Gandhi with Bethany Hegedus.

