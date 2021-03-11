Mandsaur: An idol of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly vandalized on a school campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gujarbardia, said Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Verma. Also Read - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Viral Video of Monkeys Sharing & Eating Cake is The Sweetest Thing on Internet Today | Watch

“There is a middle school in Gujarbardia village, it had a statue of Gandhiji in its premises, which people saw broken in the morning. When the police arrived, they found out that the school’s boundary wall was very low which makes it easy for anyone to enter the premises. According to the information, no one has seen anyone entering the school. The watchman was on duty till 8 pm in the night. We have registered a case and are investigating the case from every angle,” Mandsaur MP Siddharth Chaudhary told The Republic. Also Read - MP Woman Seeks President Kovind's Help To Buy A Helicopter, Reason Will Break Your Heart

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect it to be the doing of monkeys, as a similar vandalism had occurred on a previous occasion. Chaudhary also said no one was seen entering the school premises, and the watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Also Read - No Bus, No Problem! This MP Boy Rides a Horse Daily to Reach His School, Pictures Go Viral

“Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke arm of the idol and it was repaired,” said the SP.

”There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered. We are investigating different aspects”, he further said. Afzalpur Police Station in-charge O P Tantwar said a case has been registered on the school principal’s complaint, and probe is on.

Meanwhile, Congress has demanded an impartial probe and accused BJP’s involvement in the statue vandalism.