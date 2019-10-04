Rewa: A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced and an urn containing his ashes was found to be missing in a Madhya Pradesh museum on October 2. The incident happened at a time when India was celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The miscreants also scribbled the word “rashtra vidrohi” (traitor) in green paint across photographs of the great leader.

The matter came to light when Congress leader Gurmeet Singh Mangu reached the Bapu Bhawan to pay his tributes on Gandhi Jayanti. He then lodged a formal complaint with the police and Congress workers staged a protest seeking action against the miscreants.

Rewa’s Superintendent of Police Abid Khan confirmed that a case under Sections 153B, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified miscreants.

“We received the complaint from Gurmeet Singh and an FIR has been lodged. We are trying to identify the culprits and CCTV footage of Bapu Bhawan and nearby areas is being scanned,” Abid Khan told PTI.

Expressing his shock at the development, the Mahatma’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, told IANS, “Just heard the news that someone/people stole the funeral ashes of my great grandfather kept in a shrine at Gandhi Bhavan in Rewa Madhya Pradesh. Wish he wasn’t the father of the nation, wish he wasn’t Mahatma. Wish he was only my great grandfather.”