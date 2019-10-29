Ajmer: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district. As per the police, the incident took place at Gandhi Chowk and miscreants damaged the upper part of the statue.

A case has been registered for causing damage to public property and other sections of the IPC, Nasirabad SHO Lakshman Singh said.

Meanwhile, the police is checking the CCTV footage of the area to nab the culprits. So far, no arrest has been made in the case and the investigation is on.

The incident of vandalism comes days after a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was defaced and an urn containing his ashes was found to be missing in a Madhya Pradesh museum on October 2.

The miscreants also scribbled the word “rashtra vidrohi” (traitor) in green paint across photographs of the leader.

Several similar cases of statue vandalism has been reported from different parts of India this year, this being the latest.