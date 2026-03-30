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Mahavir Jayanti 2026 holiday: Will banks, schools, govt offices remain shut on March 31? Check full list of states to observe holiday

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 holiday: Will banks, schools, govt offices remain shut on March 31? Check full list of states to observe holiday

A bank holiday will be observed on March 31 on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut across several states

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on March 31.

India will be observing Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak tomorrow (March 31). On this day, schools, banks, post offices, and government offices will remain shut on the holiday across several states. It is a gazette public holiday with most schools, colleges, and government institutions observing the holiday.

It is widely observed as a public Holiday in India and Nepal, where people celebrate the festival with their friends and families.

Which states are observing Mahavir Jayanti holiday on March 31?

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), nearly a dozen states will observe the holiday. These states include Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, among others.

Some of the key cities where banks are generally closed include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, New Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Raipur, among others.

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Notably, Indore observed the holiday on Monday. Indore Collector Shivam Verma has declared a public holiday in the district on Monday (March 30) while all govt offices and institutions will resume regular operations on Tuesday (March 31). Indore is not the only city, several other district in Madhya Pradesh also observed the holiday a day prior. Karnataka government also observed the holiday on Monday.

Trayodashi tithi will begin on Monday (March 30) at 7:09 am and end at 6:55 am on Tuesday (March 31).

Will the stock market remain shut as well?

The Indian stock market will also remain shut on Tuesday in honor of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading activities on BSE and NSE will remain shut on the day in all segments, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and other market-linked instruments.

When is Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on March 31, i.e., Tuesday. This year marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, who advocated peace, truth, non-violence, and self-discipline. He further established the fundamental principles of Jainism. Jains mark the festival with prayers, processions, and charity. Temples are decorated, and community gatherings are organised to reflect on his teachings.

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