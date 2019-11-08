New Delhi: The situation in Maharashtra worsened on Friday — just a day before the term of the present Assembly ends — as both the BJP and the Sena trained guns on each other accusing each other of lying about 50:50 agreement on CM post.

“Thackerays never lie. We are not BJP leaders. 2.5 years of CM post was the only reason why we joined the alliance. Amit Shah came to Mumbai. I didn’t go to Delhi to seal the deal,” Uddhav said coming down heavily on Sena’s apparent pre-poll ally, BJP.

Commenting on Devendra Fadnavis’ attack on Sena for attacking the BJP, Uddhav displayed a video clip of Dushyant Chautala during his press meet. “I have never criticised the BJP like this. Show me when I said something similar like this,” he said. Dushyant’s campaigning revolved around anti-Modi jibes, though after the results the BJP and Dushyant’s JJP went into an alliance to form the government.

“I had promised my father (Bal Thackeray) that one day there will be a Sena CM in the state. This was our only demand. When we talked about 50:50 sharing of the portfolios, it included the CM post as well. Probably, Amit Shah didn’t understand what we meant by equal power-sharing.

“It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people,” he added.

Hours before Uddhav addressed the press meet, Fadnavis who resigned from the CM post today claimed that he had called Uddhav but Uddhav didn’t take his calls. “We had never closed the doors for discussion, they(BJP) lied to us so we did not talk to them. We have not yet held talks with the NCP,” Uddhav said.

The state deserves a power which doesn’t lie like BJP, Uddhav said, issuing what seemed like an ultimatum to the BJP as he said, “We have numbers. If BJP can prove their majority, then they should go ahead and form the government.”