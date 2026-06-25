Mahesh Dixit to be country’s new IB Chief; played pivotal role during abrogation of Article 370

It is worth noting that IPS officer Mahesh Dixit (Telangana cadre) has been entrusted with this major responsibility due to his outstanding track record and significant contributions to national security.

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New Delhi: The country’s internal security and intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has found its new chief. The central government has appointed Mahesh Dixit, a senior IPS officer of the 1993 batch, as the new IB chief. The incumbent director, Tapan Deka, is retiring on June 30 after receiving two service extensions; immediately thereafter, Mahesh Dixit—who belongs to the Telangana cadre—will take charge as the head of the intelligence agency.

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Why IPS Mahesh Dixit Is Entrusted With This Responsibility?

It is worth noting that IPS officer Mahesh Dixit (Telangana cadre) has been entrusted with this major responsibility due to his outstanding track record and significant contributions to national security. He played a pivotal role in security management in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370. Furthermore, he has made substantial contributions to intensifying counter-terrorism operations in the Valley and restoring normalcy there.

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Experience Of Working in Sensitive Areas

Additionally, IPS Mahesh Dixit possesses extensive experience working in sensitive regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He led counter-terrorism operations as the head of the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Srinagar, with a jurisdiction spanning Jammu, Kashmir, and Leh-Ladakh. In recognition of this hands-on experience in intelligence operations, the government has entrusted him with the crucial responsibility of overseeing the country’s internal security.