‘Mahila Bewakoof Banao Bill’: Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh Gives New Name To Women’s Reservation Bill

Women's Reservation Bill has been presented in the Lok Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh believes this is just another 'jumla' by BJP and it should be renamed as 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao Bill'..

New Delhi: On the second day of the Special Parliament Session, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi, in his speech, had said that in the first ever session being held in the new Parliament building, the first bill to be discussed should be related to women empowerment; Women’s Reservation Bill is one such bill. However, there are certain leaders who were not very happy with the bill and these included Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dubbed the Women’s Reservation Bill tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha as ‘Mahila Bewakoof Banao’ Bill, and said this was another ‘jumla’ brought by the BJP.

Its ‘Mahila Bewakof Banao Bill’ And Not Women’s Reservation Bill: Sanjay Singh

Speaking to the media, ahead of the third day of Parliament’s special session, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “This is definitely not a Women’s Reservation Bill, this is ‘Mahila Bewakoof Banao’ Bill.” He said, “We have been saying this because none of the promises made by them have been fulfilled ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

“This is another ‘jumla’ brought by them…If you want to implement the Bill, AAP stands with you completely but implement it in 2024. Do you think the women of the country are fools?” Singh said. “Anti-women BJP has brought one more ‘jumla’ in the name of the Bill. Women of the country, political parties understand these election tactics. So, we say that if their intentions are clear, implement it in 2024,” the AAP leader said. The Congress has dubbed the Bill as a “poll jumla” and also a betrayal with women and girls of the country.

Women’s Reservation Bill: In Detail

His remarks came a day after the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in the supplementary list of business. The Women’s Reservation Bill has proposed that the reservation would continue for a period of 15 years and there will be a quota for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women. The legislation, however, is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

It will be rolled out only after the delimitation process is over, most probably in 2029, they added. The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill. The government said women participate substantively in panchayats and municipal bodies, but their representation in Assemblies and Parliament is still limited. Women bring different perspectives and enrich the quality of legislative debates and decision-making, it added.

Take a look at the key points of this Bill-

The main objective of the bill is reservation of seats for women in the Lower House of the Parliament, i.e. Lok Sabha. According to the amendment, one-third of the total seats in the lower house will be reserved for the female parliamentarians; this is being done to make sure there is better, greater women representation in the Parliament. Along with the Lok Sabha, this amendment also applies to the State Legislative Assemblies. According to this Bill, one-third of the total seats will be reserved for women. The reservation will also include seats for women from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) community. The provisions of the Women’s Reservation Bill extend to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The Bill states that in the Delhi Assembly, one-third of the total seats reserved for Scheduled Castes are also reserved for women and one-third of the total seats filled in the Delhi Assembly by Direct Election are also reserved for women. It has been clearly specified in the Bill that the provisions with respect to seat reservations for women in Lok Sabha, Delhi Assembly and State Assemblies will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is conducted. As quoted in the Bill, “Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provision of this Part or Part VIII, the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a State and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement.” Women’s Reservation Bill also allows for the rotation of the seats reserved for women in the Delhi Assembly, other State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. This will happen after each delimitation exercise determined by the Parliament.

