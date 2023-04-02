Home

Mahila Samman Savings Certificates Now Available In Post Offices, Says Govt

The Finance Ministry said that the Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023 have now been made available in 1.59 lakh post offices across the country.

The government has raised the rate of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Mahila Samman Savings Certificates, 2023 have now been made available across 1.59 lakh post offices, the Finance Ministry said. The scheme was announced recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2023 session that is aimed towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women, including girls.

“These measures will immensely benefit the post office small savings customers and attract more investment in these schemes through post offices, especially in rural areas and amongst girls, women, farmers, artisans, senior citizens, factory workers, government employees, small traders and other sections of the society. They will get a better return on their investment in small savings schemes,” the Finance Ministry said.

The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive and fixed interest of 7.5 per cent interest compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of Rs 2 lakh. Besides, interest rates on several small savings schemes have been upwardly revised with effect from today.

The government has raised the rate of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 starting April 1 by up to 70 basis points (100 basis points is equal to 1 percentage point).

The government typically reviews the interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter. The formula to arrive at the interest rates for a small savings scheme was given by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee. The committee had suggested yields on government bonds should be the benchmarks for the interest on various small savings instruments and should be reset every first of April.

The interest rate on the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme was hiked by 20 basis points, National Savings Certificate by 70 basis points, Kisan Vikas Patra by 30 basis points, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana by 40 basis points.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also increased the repo rate since May 2022 to manage rising inflation. In line with RBI’s rate hike, banks are following suit, which is a positive for various deposit schemes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.