New Delhi: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has welcomed the proposal of the Indian Army which–if approved–will allow civilians including young working professionals to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers and in other ranks in diverse areas like logistics and front-line formations. In a letter to the Indian Army, Mahindra said that his company would be open to hiring civilians who join Army for three years.

"I recently learnt that the Indian Army is considering a novel proposal, the 'Tour of Duty'. The young, fit citizens of India will get an opportunity to gain operational experience in the Army both as soldiers and officers through this voluntary three-year programme," Mahindra wrote in the letter.

"I definitely think military training will be an added advantage for Tour of Duty graduates as they enter the workplace. In fact, considering the rigid standards of selection and training in the Indian Army, the Mahindra Group will be happy to consider their candidature," he added.

Notably, the proposal to allow civilians to work for three years is being examined by top commanders of the Army and its main aim is to bring people closer to the 1.3-million-strong force by giving them an opportunity to experience military life.

As reported by PTI few days ago, minute details of the proposal are being worked out, adding age and fitness level will be among the key criteria for recruitment under the ‘Tour of Duty (ToD) or ‘Three Years Short Service’ scheme.

There is a “resurgence of nationalism and patriotism” in the country and the proposal attempts to tap the feelings of the youths who do not want to join the Army as a profession but wish to experience the military life for a temporary duration, a source had told the news agency.