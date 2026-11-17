Earthshot Prize 2026: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility gets recognition in ‘Clean Our Air’ category for accelerating electric vehicle adoption

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is the winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category for its efforts to advance cleaner last-mile mobility while supporting drivers and small businesses.

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Mahindra Last Mile Mobility wins Earthshot prize 2026

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has won The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category. The recognition highlights how electric last-mile transport cuts emissions while generating economic opportunities. Specifically, the award celebrates MLMML’s work in speeding up the shift to electric small commercial vehicles and making sustainable transport accessible to drivers and small businesses throughout India.

MLMML has sold over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India, which have collectively travelled more than 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions. MLMML’s experience in India illustrates how a transition to electric vehicles can achieve meaningful scale when environmental benefits are combined with a strong economic case.

MLMML will channel the £1 million Earthshot Prize grant into accelerating inclusive electric mobility—partnering with charities to train women drivers and enable access to affordable financing, working with cities to expand charging infrastructure into underserved areas, and collaborating with fellow Earthshot Finalists to take electric rickshaws to more communities. Our goal is to make clean mobility accessible to more people, while creating sustainable livelihoods at scale.

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, said, “Winning The Earthshot Prize is a tremendous honour and demonstration of what is possible when purpose is translated into action. We applaud Prince William’s pioneering leadership in creating a platform that recognises and accelerates solutions for our planet. Since 1945, Mahindra has sought to enable others to rise and drive positive change in communities. We are proud of what Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has achieved in India to bring that purpose to life, and we are excited to build on this impact.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Chairman, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. and Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Last-mile mobility can deliver environmental and social impact at scale. Each of the 400,000 Mahindra electric vehicle is helping power 400,000 livelihoods every day. For many of these customers, these vehicles are working assets that support their families and enable micro-entrepreneurship. Being named as winner for The Earthshot Prize recognises a model where cleaner mobility, customer prosperity and scale can go together. It also strengthens our belief that solutions proven in India can have relevance across other markets.”

Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition from The Earthshot Prize. It reinforces our belief that the fight against climate change must also improve everyday lives. Every electric vehicle on the road means cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihoods for the millions who depend on last-mile mobility. By making electric mobility an economically compelling choice, we are demonstrating that environmental impact and economic progress can go hand in hand. This recognition inspires us to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility at scale, across India and beyond”

MLMML becomes one of the few Indian companies to have won The Earthshot Prize, reinforcing the country’s growing role in developing scalable climate solutions that combine sustainability, innovation and inclusive economic growth.