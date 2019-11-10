New Delhi: Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday yet again contradicted Milind Deora, who asked the Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari to invite Nationalist Congress Party(NCP)-Congress alliance to form the government in the state.

“Maharashtra’s Governor should invite NCP-Congress – the second largest alliance – to form the government now that BJP-Shivsena have refused to do so,” Deora had tweeted amid the ongoing impasse between the saffron allies in the state over rotational CM’s post.

Rejecting his suggestion, Sanjay Nirupam, who has been at loggerheads with Deora for long, said that it is impossible for Congress-NCP to form any government. He also advised the party to not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances.

“In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party”, wrote Nirupam.

Notably, the comment by Congress leaders come a day after Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari invited BJP to form government in the state. “The Governor today asked Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the elected members of the single-largest party, the BJP, to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra,” an official statement said.

On October 24, when the Assembly election results were announced, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats of the total 288 seats at stake. The ruling party has claimed support of a few independents and smaller parties, but it is not clear if it can achieve the simple majority mark of 145 in the 288-member house.