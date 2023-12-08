Home

Mahua Moitra Admitted Receiving Gifts, No Other Proof Required, Says PA Minister Prahlad Joshi

Stressing that it isn't an women-related issue, Joshi said Mahua Moitra admitted to receiving gifts from (from Darshan Hiranandani) which proved the allegations against her.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra addresses the media against her expulsion from Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. Opposition MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and others also seen. (ANI Photo)

Mahua Moitra Expulsion: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi refuted Mahua Moitra’s claims, stating that the TMC MP was expelled after due process as she herself admitted to receiving gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani hence no other proof was required to expel her.

“In 2005, when 10 MPs were expelled, at the time the report was presented on the same day. This isn’t an issue related to women. She herself admitted of receiving gifts (from Darshan Hiranandani). What other proof is required now?” the Minister told reporters after West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ allegations against her.

‘Democracy betrayed’

Meanwhile, in a sharp reaction to the expulsion Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee termed the action against the fellow party MP as “murder of parliamentary democracy” perpetrated by the “vendetta politics” of the BJP.

Launching a scathing attack against the BJP, Mamata Banerjee, who was in Kurseong, accused the ruling dispensation of indulging in vendetta politics and said that her party was standing behind the now expelled member of Parliament Mahua Moitra.

#WATCH | "This is vendetta politics of BJP. They killed democracy….It is injustice. Mahua will win the battle. The people will give justice. They (BJP) will be defeated in the next election," says TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/Y88F8YhNwK — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

“I was sad to see the attitude of the BJP. I do not understand how they function, today a 495-page report was submitted in the Parliament and immediately they passed it, they gave just few minutes for MPs to speak. In the name of their majority they have passed this judgement without giving enough time to anyone to even read the report” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Mahua Moitra expelled

Earlier, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ that was tabled in the Lower House today.

Mahua Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha and said that the Ethics committee broke every rule. Opposition staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the TMC MP. The House was then adjourned till December 11.

In her defence Mahua accused the BJP of weaponizing the Ethics committee to act against opposition leaders.

VIDEO | "I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years inside Parliament, outside Parliament," says TMC leader @MahuaMoitra after Lok Sabha expelled her from the House, adopting Ethics Committee recommendation in 'cash-for-query' matter. Earlier, Opposition members… pic.twitter.com/xprZDxKIW2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

‘BJP weaponizing institutions against opposition’

“This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponization of a Parliamentary Committee. Ironically, the ethics committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to ‘Thok Do’ us into submission,”Mahua Moitra said after her expulsion as TMC MP.

“The findings are based solely on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms none of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner who with malafide intention masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me, they are polar opposites to each other,” she said.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel….This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

UBT Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the decision to expel Mahua was against the course of natural justice,” Decision was taken based on the statement of the person who levelled the allegation. It is against the natural course of justice.”

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi who was also part of the Ethics Committee defended the decision saying MPs need to adhere to high principles.

” This is a lesson to all MPs, when we become MPs, we take an oath, we’re supposed to follow certain rules…the whole country is watching us…In Mahua Moitra’s case, immorality was visible…this is the reason why she was expelled from Lok Sabha…” Aparajita Sarangi said.

The Ethics Committee report probing ‘Unethical Conduct’ of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP had recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”.

“The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha,” the report read.

(With inputs from agencies)

