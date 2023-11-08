Anti-Corruption Panel Orders CBI Inquiry Against Mahua Moitra, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

"On basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security," read a rough translation of BJP MP's tweet.

Nishikant Dubey has accused Mahua Moitra of asking questions in the House in exchange for favours and money from a businessman.

New Delhi: Anti-corruption panel Lokpal on Wednesday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey posted on X. “On basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra’s corruption that compromises national security,” read a rough translation of BJP MP’s tweet.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

लोकपाल ने आज मेरे कम्प्लेन पर आरोपी सांसद महुआ जी के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखकर भ्रष्टाचार करने पर CBI inquiry का आदेश दिया — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 8, 2023

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit. In a post on X, Dubey wrote, “On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security.”

However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

