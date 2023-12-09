Mahua Moitra Expelled From Lok Sabha: Legal Options Available For The TMC Leader | Explained

Mahua Moitra can file an appeal against the committee's decision in the Supreme Court or the high court based on the grounds of natural justice and principles of fair hearing.

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, as Member of Parliament for ‘unethical conduct’ in ‘cash for Parliament Questions’. Moitra was expelled following the Ethics Committee report recommendations accepted on voice vote. The Trinamool Congress leader was found guilty of accepting gifts and cash from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner,” the report said.

It said that a “threadbare examination” had established, beyond doubt, that Moitra had “deliberately” shared her Lok Sabha login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. “Therefore, Smt Mahua Moitra is guilty of unethical conduct, breach of her privileges available to members of Parliament and contempt of the House.”

What are the legal option for Mahua Moitra

Moitra , a first-time MP representing Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, still has the option of challenging the Lok Sabha expulsion in the Supreme Court of India, said former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary while suggesting that Article 122 of the Constitution gives immunity to the proceedings from a challenge from the court, The Indian Express reported.

According to Article 122, “the validity of any proceedings in Parliament shall not be called (into) question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure. No officer or MP in whom powers are vested by or under this Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order, in Parliament shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers.”

India Today reported that Moitra can file an appeal against the committee’s decision in the Supreme Court or the high court based on the grounds of natural justice and principles of fair hearing.

She could also challenge the jurisdiction and conduct of the Ethics Committee. She can argue that the committee overstepped its mandate, that the proceedings were irregular, or whether they were conducted with malice or prejudice.

Moitra can seek intervention. Through her party or independent avenues, she can approach senior Parliament or government officials, alleging bias, prejudice or any sort of malfeasance in the Ethics Committee’s proceedings.

She can seek relief through the defamation suit already filed by her before the Delhi High Court. If Moitra can prove that the accusations against her were slanderous, fabricated, or damaging to her reputation, in her defamation case against several individuals, she can hope for a reversal of the Ethics Committee’s decision.

Mahua Moitra Reacts After Expulsion As MP

After her expulsion as Member of Parliament for “unethical conduct”, Moitra lashed out at the government, saying that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel and this is the beginning of the BJP’s end. Moitra strongly criticised the decision, likening it to being sentenced by a “kangaroo court” and accusing the government of weaponising parliamentary panels to coerce the opposition into submission.

She also said that this Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponisation of a Parliamentary committee and the Ethics Committee report was a ‘weapon to force us into submission’.

Moitra said: “There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anywhere. Expulsion is based on the ground that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the share of the login. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament.”

She also said that she is 49 years old now and she will fight the BJP inside and outside Parliament for the next 30 years. “I am 49 years old and I will fight you for the next 30 years inside and outside Parliament. The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. You have assumed the power of the quasi authority. You have disregarded due process, and abused every tenet. This is the beginning of your (BJP) end. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of yours (BJP),” Moitra said.

