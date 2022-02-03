Parliament Budget Session: All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moita slammed the Union government on Thursday for wanting wants to “alter” the history of the country. Speaking in Lok Sabha on President’s Address, the TMC leader argued, “They’re (Centre) fearful of the future and they mistrust the present.” Referring to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address speech, she said, “The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India’s rights. But this is just lip service.”Also Read - AIBE XVI (16) Result 2021 Out on allindiabarexamination.com; Download Via Direct Link Given Here

This govt wants to alter history. They're fearful of the future & they mistrust the present. The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India's rights. But this is just lip service: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha #BudgetSession2022 pic.twitter.com/n7URLstSAv — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

“You are not content with just our vote, you want to get inside our heads, inside our homes, to tell us what to eat, what to wear, who to love. But your fear alone cannot keep the future at bay,” she added.

She said the President’s address is an assessment of the state of the country today, and asked, “What is the kind of Republic we want, what is the idea of India we want to stand up for, fight for, get jailed for? Ours is a living Constitution. Would Netaji have approved of Dharma Sansad?”

Earlier in the day, giving a heads up to BJP leader about her address in Lok Sabha, Moitra asked them to drink ‘gaumutra’ shots and get the ‘heckler team’ ready.

“Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too,” TMC MP had tweeted.