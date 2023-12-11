Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court After Expulsion From Lok Sabha In ‘Cash-For-Query’ Case

Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court After Expulsion From Lok Sabha In ‘Cash-For-Query’ Case

Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court After Expulsion From Lok Sabha In 'Cash-For-Query' Case

Published: December 11, 2023 1:56 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court After Expulsion From Lok Sabha In ‘Cash-For-Query’ Case

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.