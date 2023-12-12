Home

Mahua Moitra Sent Notice To Vacate Official Residence In 30 Days After Expulsion From Lok Sabha, Reveal Reports

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been in the news for quite some time now because of the ‘Cash-for-Query’ Case. In this case, Moitra has been expelled from Lok Sabha as the Member of Parliament and now, according to sources, the political leader has been sent a notice to vacate her official residence in the next 30 days. Mahua Moitra has also moved the Supreme Court and challenged her expulsion from Lok Sabha as an MP. This comes after the Trinamool Congress leader was found guilty of accepting gifts and cash from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

As mentioned earlier, according to reports, Mahua Moitra has been sent a notice to vacate her official residence in New Delhi within 30 days. This notice comes after the leader’s expulsion from Lok Sabha in the ‘Cash-For-Query’ Case as member of parliament for ‘unethical conduct’.

TMC Leader Moves Supreme Court

Mahua Moitra has moved the Supreme Court day after her expulsion from Lok Sabha as MP in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ case. After being expelled, Moitra lashed out at the Ethics Panel for ‘acting without proof’ and also said that it was becoming a ‘weapon’ to ‘bulldoze’ Opposition.

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner,” the report said. It said that a “threadbare examination” had established, beyond doubt, that Moitra had “deliberately” shared her Lok Sabha login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani. “Therefore, Smt Mahua Moitra is guilty of unethical conduct, breach of her privileges available to members of Parliament and contempt of the House.”

Mahua Moitra Reacts After Expulsion As MP

After her expulsion as Member of Parliament for “unethical conduct”, Moitra lashed out at the government, saying that the Ethics Committee has no power to expel and this is the beginning of the BJP’s end. Moitra strongly criticised the decision, likening it to being sentenced by a “kangaroo court” and accusing the government of weaponising parliamentary panels to coerce the opposition into submission.

Moitra said: “There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anywhere. Expulsion is based on the ground that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the share of the login. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament.”

