Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Other Leaders Receive Warnings Of 'State-Sponsored' Digital Attacks On Their Phones

Apart from these leaders, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha also claimed that he received warnings from his phone manufacturer about ‘state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise his phone.

These political leaders claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise their iPhones.

New Delhi: Several political leaders including TMC’s Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera on Tuesday claimed that they have received warnings from their phone manufacturer about ‘state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phones’.

Political Leaders Express Concern on X

These political leaders claimed to have received messages from Apple warning them of state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise their iPhones and posted the purported screenshots on their X handles.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress’ Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the screenshots on X.

“Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia — get a life. Adani and PMO bullies – your fear makes me pity you,” Moitra said sharing the screenshots.

Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared a similar screenshot which she claimed to have received from Apple and said, “Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention”.

Opposition leaders TMC's Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera say they have received warnings from their phone manufacturer about "state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise their phone" pic.twitter.com/ecQcIenHOT — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Replying to Moitra’s post, she said, “So not just me but also @MahuaMoitra has received this warning from Apple. Will @HMOIndia investigate?” Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.

“Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?” he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Khera also shared a screenshot of a similar message on X and said, “Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?” The message shared by the MPs stated, “ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone”.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also says that he received warnings from his phone manufacturer about “state-sponsored attackers trying to compromise his phone”

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre On multiple opposition leaders allege ‘hacking’ of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “…Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don’t care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On multiple opposition leaders allege 'hacking' of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "…Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I… pic.twitter.com/ioUowf4Pe8 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

“Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” it stated.

As per the statement from Apple Support, “State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.