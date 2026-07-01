‘These are BJP workers, not…’: Mahua Moitra targeted with eggs, brinjals in Nadia protest, shares video

Mahua Moitra claimed that BJP "goons" targeted her office in Krishnanagar by throwing eggs and brinjals. The incident comes amid a series of post-poll protests in which Trinamool Congress leaders have been met with egg pelting and chants of 'chor, chor'.

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Mahua Moitra was attacked with eggs and brinjals. File image/PTI

After the Trinamool Congress’s recent loss at the West Bengal assembly polls, scenes of eggs and rotten tomatoes being thrown at TMC MPs and others

MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have hurled eggs and brinjal at her along with slogans outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday (July 1).

Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed’s residence when a group of protesters gathered outside and shouted ‘go back’ slogans. The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised “chor” (thief) slogans.

Moitra shares video

Sharing a video of the incident on Facebook Live broadcast, she accused ‘BJP goons’ of throwing eggs and brinjals at MLA Alifa Ahmed’s residence, where she was a meeting with party workers in Krishnanagar. She further stated that protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised “chor” (thief) slogans.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Booked By Delhi Police For ‘Derogatory’ Social Media Post On NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

India.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

She said, “After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers.”

Later, she posted another video on X, tagging the Bengal police chief. “For the past 2 hours… your police is watching the fun and not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee, and they will pelt eggs/stones while I enter my car,” Moitra tweeted.

Police and central security personnel reached the spot shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them, a senior officer in the district said.

Similar incidents

Incidentally, this is not the first such incident involving Moitra. On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where the Trinamool MP was scheduled to appear in connection with a case, and allegedly attempted to hurl eggs at her.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra To Skip ED Summons In Cash-For-Query Case, Says ‘Will Be Out For Campaigning In Krishnangar’

Reacting to that incident, Moitra had said, “I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court.”