Mahua Moitra Of TMC Launches Scathing Attack On PM Modi, Says ‘ISRO Now BJP’s 2024 Campaign Tool’

Mahua Moitra launched an all-out attack on the BJP as she said that the party will make Chandrayaan-3 “their campaign tool for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

BJP IT Cell did not produce the research behind Chandrayaan, she said. (File)

Mahua Moitra Attacks PM Modi: Mahua Moitra, the firebrand Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar on Saturday while speaking on Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Saturday, launched an all-out attack on the “Bhakt and troll army” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as she said that the saffron party will make the successful launch and landing of ISRO’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 “their campaign tool for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

Mahua Moitra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “ISRO is now BJP’s 2024 campaign tool. Every mission will be used to whip up nationalistic frenzy before elections. Bhakt & troll army working 24-7 to package decades of Indian scientific research as Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai magic. Wake up, India. And no, I am not anti-national.”

ISRO is now BJP’s 2024 campaign tool. Every mission will be used to whip up nationalistic frenzy before elections.

Bhakt & troll army working 24-7 to package decades of Indian scientific research as Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai magic. Wake up, India. And no, I am not anti-national. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 26, 2023

In another post on X she wrote: “Yes, ISRO has a lander on the moon. Not the first time too. May we remind BJP that Narendra Modi has not landed on the moon. Nor has BJP IT Cell produced the research behind Chandrayaan. Just saying.”

Yes, ISRO has a lander on the moon. Not the first time too.

May we remind BJP that Narendra Modi has not landed on the moon. Nor has BJP IT Cell produced the research behind Chandrayaan. Just saying. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 26, 2023

ISRO Created History On August 23

India scripted history by becoming the first nation to land ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23 following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the entire team behind the success of the Moon mission. He also called ISRO chairman S Somanath and on Saturday he arrived in Bengaluru to meet the ISRO team

Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Point Named Shiv Shakti

PM Narendra Modi addressed the scientists at ISRO, Bangalore and expressed his happiness and pride at the success of the lunar mission, congratulated all the scientists who worked hard to make this mission a success, and announced that the point on the South Pole region of the Moon, where the Chandrayaan-3 made a soft-landing, will now be known was ‘Shiv Shakti’.

Point Where Chandrayaan-2 Landed Named Tiranga

The Prime Minister also announced that the point on the moon, where the Chandrayaan-2 left its mark, will be called ‘Tiranga’. PM Modi said that this ‘Tiranga’ point shall be an inspiration for all the efforts that India has made, irrespective of their results and serve as a lesson for all of us that failure is not the end of the journey, it is never a person’s final step; if one has the will power and determination, he/she is bound to achieve success.

August 23 Announced As National Space Day

During his address at ISRO, the Prime Minister also announced that August 23, the day when India hoisted its Tricolour on the surface of the Moon and scripted history, will be celebrated as National Space Day each year. In his address, PM Modi lauded the efforts and contribution of the various women scientists who were involved in ISRO’s latest lunar mission Chandrayaan-3; he called women power the essence of this world and also congratulated them for being an inspiration to the world. The Prime Minister revealed that he has not been able to get August 23 out of his mind, he is extremely happy and occasions like these are very ‘rare’.

