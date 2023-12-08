Mahua Moitra To Be Expelled Today? Ethics Panel Report On Cash-For-Query Row Set To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha

If the House votes in favour of the resolution recommending Moitra’s expulsion, it would mark the end of the Trinamul leader’s stint in the current Lok Sabha, whose term expires in less than six months.

New Delhi: A report of the Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee, which recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a ‘cash-for-query’ case is listed for tabling in the lower house of Parliament during the ongoing winter session on Friday. As per the revised list of business of Lok Sabha, the Ethics Panel’s chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar and member Aparajita Sarangi will lay on the table the ‘First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics’ on Friday.

If the House votes in favour of the resolution recommending Moitra’s expulsion, it would mark the end of the Trinamul leader’s stint in the current Lok Sabha, whose term expires in less than six months. The likelihood of the resolution being passed is high since the BJP commands a brute majority in the lower House.

The revised list of business of the Lok Sabha for Friday, uploaded late on Thursday, had the ethics panel report on the agenda at No. 7. The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday asserted that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given a chance to speak.

“Today I spoke with the Speaker, and he said that this committee report along with other reports will be tabled tomorrow. I said that TMC MP Mahua Moitra should be given a chance to speak,” TMC MP said.

Reportedly, the draft report on Mahua Moitra’s cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

“On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai,” sources said citing the draft report of the ethics committee. The draft report is learnt to have suggested that “serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment”.

“The Committee, therefore, recommends that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha. In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner,” the report is learnt to have said.

“Unethical Conduct’ and ‘Contempt of the House’ by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money – cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” it is learnt to have said.

Notably, Nishikant Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Dubey had used the complaint of a Supreme Court lawyer, Jai Anant Dehadrai, to the CBI to claim that there was “irrefutable evidence” against Moitra taking cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament to target the Adani group and Modi. Moitra had called Dehadrai her “jilted ex”.

However, several leaders of the opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has opposed the report. The opposition members termed the report a “fixed match” and said the complaint filed by Dubey, a BJP Lok Sabha member, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a “shred of evidence”.

