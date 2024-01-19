‘Premises Vacated Before Authorities Arrived’: Mahua Moitra’s Counsel After Govt Sends Team To Evict Allotted Bungalow

The notice, issued by the Directorate of Estates, stated that if the leader, along with any other occupant, fails to vacate the premises voluntarily, they may be evicted by the use of necessary force.

Mahua Moitra To Be Expelled Today? Ethics Panel Report On Cash-For-Query Row Set To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) has sent a team to evict former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from her government bungalow. This action follows Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha last month. “A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Trending Now

However, a reports claimed that the leader has already vacated her government-allotted Delhi bungalow. She had fully vacated the bungalow by 10 am on Friday morning and the possession was handed over by her lawyers to the Directorate of Estates. “Possession handed over by her lawyers to Directorate of Estates who are inspecting and engaged in due process. Premises were vacated before authorities arrived,” Mahua Moitra’s Counsel was quoted as saying by PTI.

You may like to read

In a its eviction notice issued on Tuesday, the TMC leader was asked to vacate her government bungalow immediately. The notice, issued by the Directorate of Estates, stated that if the leader, along with any other occupant, fails to vacate the premises voluntarily, they may be evicted by the use of necessary force.

This comes after the Delhi High court on Thursday refused to stay the Directorate of Estates’ eviction notice issued to Moitra that asked her to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to her. Moitra had moved the court in December last year contesting the its order cancelling her government accommodation and instructing her to vacate by January 7, 2024.

The court noted that the matter of extending the time to vacate the government accommodation is closely linked to her expulsion issue, and currently, she has no right to the accommodation. It said that Moitra, having been allotted government accommodation due to her status as a Member of Parliament, had lost that status upon expulsion.

Living alone in Delhi with no alternative residence, Moitra has urged the court to allow her to continue residing in her current house until the 2024 General Elections, pledging to pay any applicable charges for the extended stay.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.