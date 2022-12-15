Maiden Pharma Cough Syrups That Killed 66 Gambian Children Are Of ‘Standard Quality’, Clarifies Centre

New Delhi: The central government has said that the four cough syrups produced and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which are suspected of being responsible for the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, were of standard quality. The laboratory tests have found no adulteration in them.

Bhagwanth Khuba, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha that control samples of the four cough syrups were examined by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh.

The presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) was examined and evaluated in the samples of Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Khuba said, “As per the report of the government analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.”

BIG RELIEF TO MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS

In October, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert against four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden, saying that it might be linked to the Gambia deaths. As a result, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in coordination with State Drug Controller, Haryana carried out investigation at the firm to ascertain the facts that allegedly led to the death of 66 children in Gambia.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the state drug controller had given licenses to the company for manufacture of four drugs namely Promethazine Oral Solution BP, KOFEXMALIN Baby Cough Syrup, MaKOFF Baby Cough syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup, for export purpose only. The Haryana drug regulator issued a show cause notice to the firm directing them to immediately stop all the manufacturing activities.

“These 4 drugs are not licensed for manufacture and sale in India and the said drugs are not marketed or distributed in India. There is no observable impact on the Indian Pharma Export in the past few months, that can be attributed to this incident,” said Khuba.

Vivek Goyal, director of Sonipat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, welcomed the government test lab reports and said that the drugs produced by his company weren’t adulterated. “We are happy to hear this. We always said that there was no problem in the drugs produced by Maiden Pharma,” Goyal told Moneycontrol.

