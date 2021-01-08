New Delhi: The main accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun was arrested, the district magistrate said on Thursday. Satyanarayan, an occultist, was taken to custody on Thursday a day after the UP Police arrested his two aides in the same incident. Also Read - Badaun Gangrape Case: 2 Arrested Accused to be Probed Under NSA; SHO Suspended | Key Points

The arrests were made after the post-mortem report confirmed rape and brutality using a rod. He also informed that the victim's leg and a rib bone were fractured and there were injuries in her private parts.

The incident took place on Sunday and has triggered hue and cry in the political circles evoking the horrific memories of the Nirbhaya case. The matter came to light when her body was brought home at night.

The FIR was registered two days later following which the duo was nabbed. The family of the deceased even alleged police apathy for the delay caused in filing the FIR in the case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought immediate intervention of the UP police in the matter. The Commission has also said it will send its member to probe the incident.