New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed a slew of issues including the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation. "We may not be politically together but that doesn't mean our relationship has broken. 'Main koi Nawaz Sharif se nahi milne gaya tha' (I didn't go to meet Nawaz Sharif). So if I meet him (PM Modi) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it", news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Thackeray said the issue of giving Marathi the status of classical language is also pending with the Centre. He said the prime minister assured to look into these issues.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray. Chavan, a Congress leader, heads the cabinet sub- committee on the Maratha quota.

The meeting comes nearly a month after the Supreme Court quashed the Maratha quota law passed by the state legislature in November 2018. A state government constituted committee, headed by Justice (retd) Dilip Bhosale, studied the SC judgement and recommended filing a review petition.

The apex court had termed the state quota law as unconstitutional and held that the Maratha community is not socially and educationally backward. The SC order also said the Maratha quota breached the 50 per centreservation rule. The apex court maintained that as per 102nd constitutional amendment,states have no right to enact reservation law.

The law passed by the state legislature on November 30, 2018, gave 16 per cent quota in jobs and education to the community. The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law, reduced the quantum of the quota to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in government jobs. The state government is of the opinion that the 10 per cent EWS quota law, enacted by the Centre, also breaches the 50 per cent ceiling set by the Supreme Court.

