‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon’ Campaign Song Released By PM Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls – WATCH

The BJP on Saturday launched a new campaign: a song on the theme ‘Main Modi ka Parivar Hoon’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared this song on his X account and has captioned it: “Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar.” The campaign song depicts the faith people have in Prime Minister Modi and BJP’s poll mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.. The three minutes 13 seconds long video features Prime Minister Modi interacting with several people who appear to be beneficiaries of various welfare schemes announced by the Central government. The song also shows people from all sections of society connecting with the Prime Minister through these schemes and how the nation has progressed under his leadership over the past decade.

The slogan ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar’ was coined by the Prime Minister in response to a personal remark made by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who claimed that PM Modi “does not have a family of his own” . The RJD is part of the INDIA bloc which comprises opposition parties led by the Congress. In a show of “solidarity” with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders such as Anurag Thakur, Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda added the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix to their names on X handles.

The new slogan is reminiscent of the 2019 “Main bhi Chowkidar Hoon” campaign which was prompted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark “Chowkidar chor hai”.

Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon campaign

The recent slogan adopted by the BJP bears a striking resemblance to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign that took place in 2019. This campaign was a response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ (the watchman is a thief). The genesis of this slogan can be traced back to a rally in Karnataka before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where Gandhi alleged that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had favored an Anil Ambani company in a deal. In a clever twist, Gandhi labeled PM Modi as ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ (the watchman is a thief), insinuating corruption. In response, PM Modi positioned himself as a vigilant ‘chowkidar’ who stood against corruption. This led to a wave where the PM and other BJP leaders added ‘chowkidar’ as a prefix to their names on Twitter. PM Modi’s Twitter handle transformed into ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’, setting a trend for other BJP leaders to follow suit.

The Power of Slogans: A Political Tool

Slogans have always been a powerful tool in the political arena. They encapsulate a party’s ideology, messaging, and vision in a concise yet impactful manner. The ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign was not just a response to an allegation but a strategic move to reframe the narrative in favor of the ruling party. By embracing the ‘chowkidar’ identity, PM Modi and his party members projected themselves as guardians of the nation’s interests, deflecting accusations of corruption and inefficiency. This shift in narrative resonated with the masses, creating a sense of unity and purpose among supporters.

Twitter as a Battleground

Twitter played a crucial role in amplifying the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ slogan. By adding ‘chowkidar’ to their Twitter handles, BJP leaders not only unified their online presence but also engaged with supporters on a personal level.

