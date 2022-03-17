New Delhi: Amid rising COVID cases in in some European and East Asian countries and China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness, conduct aggressive genome sequencing, and intensify Covid-19 surveillance across the country.Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Spots Python While Drinking Water, Watch What Happens Next

Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the minister also reviewed the decision to resume international flights from March 27; no decision, however, was taken to revoke the earlier order, said officials. Mandaviya also discussed about the vaccination situation and the level of genomic surveillance. Also Read - IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad Ahead of Opener Against KKR

“Given the rising cases in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and some European countries, a high-level meeting was held by the Union health minister with senior government officials and experts. Also Read - Breaking LIVE: 'Collective, Inclusive Leadership' Only Way Forward for Congress, Say G-23 Leaders

“The minister has directed aggressive genomic sequencing, heightened surveillance and a high level of alertness,” an official source said.

Senior government officials including Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Department of Biotechnology secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals S Aparna, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr N K Arora, the chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI, attended the meeting.

China has been witnessing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the last two years forcing the country to place millions under lockdown in desperate attempts to curb the surge. The situation has also deteriorated in Hong Kong.