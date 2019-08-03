New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik directed mainstream politicians in the state to “maintain calm and not believe rumours” that are doing rounds in the Valley following an advisory by the government that asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave amid reports of a probable terror attack planned by militants.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the state government said in an advisory.

Following this a team of politicians including former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faesal of the J&K People’s Movement, Sajjad Lone and Imran Raza Ansari of the People’s Conference, called on Malik.

Reports claimed that the governor informed the leaders that there were serious and credible inputs regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra.

“Unnecessary panic is being created by linking this to all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic,” the governor’s office said in a statement issued late Friday.

Notably, the mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed concern over the crisis in the state as speculations grew in the valley about some possible major decisions regarding the state’s special status.

Reports claimed that many of the state leaders have feared that the the Narendra Modi-led government may have plans to scrap Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives rights to the J&K residents in government jobs and land.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP president said,”You failed to win over the love of a single Muslim majority state which rejected division on religious grounds & chose secular India. The gloves are finally off & India has chosen territory over people.”

She said New Delhi seemed to be preparing “to rob” the people of Jammu and Kashmir of “whatever little is left to protect their unique identity”.

“(PDP founder and two-time chief minister) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahab would always say that whatever Kashmiris will get, it will be from their own country India. But today the same country seems to be preparing to rob them of whatever little is left to protect their unique identity,” she said in another tweet.