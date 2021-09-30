New Delhi: With the festive season approaching, the Centre on Thursday urged people celebrate festivals maintaining COVID19 appropriate behavior. “As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and use face mask. Celebrate festivals maintaining COVID19 appropriate behavior,” the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.Also Read - Over 30 MBBS Students in Mumbai Medical College Test COVID Positive, 28 Fully Vaccinated

"It will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity but at low-key atleast this year," ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava said.

While addressing the media, the Health Minister informed that Kerala has highest active cases – 1,44,000 which is 52% of total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17,000, Mizoram has 16,800, Karnataka has 12,000 & Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11,000 active cases.

Speaking about the Dengue vaccine, the Health Ministry said, “Dengue vaccine is an important agenda. There are certain dengue strains which have been licensed to some companies in India. Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigourous trials.”

Calling booster dose not pertinent at the moment, Dr. Balram Bhargava said that the call of the hour is to give the two-dose vaccination/full vaccination covering the entire adult population.