Deoghar Mishap Latest Update: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines after the Deoghar ropeway incident claimed 3 lives and said the operation and maintenance of the ropeway projects need to be scrupulously adhered to. The Home Ministry in a set of guidelines said that the state government must engage a qualified firm for carrying out the safety audit. The Home Ministry in the guidelines further stated that for each ropeway project a maintenance manual must be prepared.

The operation to rescue cable car passengers stranded for over 46 hours in Jharkhand's Deoghar district ended on Tuesday with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death as she was being winched up from a helicopter, raising the toll to three.

However, all other tourists, numbering 60, stranded since Sunday 4 PM in cable cars after a ropeway malfunction which resulted in trolleys colliding at Trikut hills, were successfully evacuated by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters.

Fourteen of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for more than 40 hours, were rescued during the day.

Full list of guidelines:

Three people have died so far, including two tourists who fell to their deaths as they were being winched up from helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during botched rescue attempts, while 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration. Food and water were supplied to the stranded people using drones.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. “I have directed all the senior officials to find out the reasons behind the accident and who are accountable for this. A high-level probe will be conducted in the matter and action will be taken accordingly. The state government is keeping a close watch on the situation,” Soren said.