Sabroom (Tripura): The much-awaited Maitri Setu bridge between Sabroom (Tripura) and Ramgarh in Bangladesh over river Feni is all set to become operational from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday, March 9 at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, PIB said in a release. Also Read - Chenab Bridge Pics: World's Highest Rail Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir is Ready And It's Stunning

Maitri-Setu Bridge Opens New Chapter: All You Need To Know

1. The bridge ‘Maitri Setu’ has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. Also Read - Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhutan, Three Indian Workers Killed at Site

2. The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. Also Read - BRO Constructs 110-feet Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Record Time

3. The name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolises growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs 133 crore.

4. With this bridge, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 km from Sabroom.

5. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

6. PM Modi will also inaugurate state highways and other district roads, developed by the state government with a financial outlay of Rs 63.75 crore. They will provide all weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

7. PM Modi will inaugurate 40,978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with the financial outlay of Rs 813 crore.

8. Foundation stone of NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters will also be laid. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44. The 80 Km NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs 1,078 crore.